Keena Clinger

Keena M. Clinger, age 55, formerly of Upper Sandusky, died in Reynoldsburg at her residence on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Jackson Center Cemetery, Jackson Township, Wyandot County. Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the 4-H Endowment Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute.

