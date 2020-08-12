Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Kathy L. Niederkohr, 66, of Carey, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Athletic Boosters or Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

