Kathryne Shoemaker

CAREY — Kathryne S. Shoemaker of rural Arlington died at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at her residence. She was 63.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The service is at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Al Schnipke officiating. Interment will follow at Houktown Cemetery, Houktown.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

