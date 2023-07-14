Kathryn Huston

CAREY — Kathryn Sue “Kathy” Huston, age 60, of Vanlue, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Greene officiating. Burial will take place at Wharton-Richland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Public Library or a charity of the giver’s choice.

