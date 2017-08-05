Kathryn Gottfried

Kathryn M. Gottfried age 101, of Upper Sandusky, died on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and for one hour before the services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351. To extend a condolence, share a memory or to view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

