Karleen J. Kelley

Posted on October 30, 2020
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Karleen J. Kelley passed away Oct. 28, 2020, with her family by her side in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral service, but there will be a celebration of her life in Ohio at a later date.

