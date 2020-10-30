Karleen J. Kelley Posted on October 30, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Karleen J. Kelley passed away Oct. 28, 2020, with her family by her side in Bonita Springs, Florida. Per her wishes there will be no funeral service, but there will be a celebration of her life in Ohio at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!