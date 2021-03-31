Home Obituaries Karl S. Witmer

Karl S. Witmer

Posted on March 31, 2021
0
SYCAMORE — Karl S. Witmer, of 106 N. Kilbourne St., Republic, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at home. He was 65.

A funeral service is 5 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 507 E. Spayth St., Tiffin, with the Rev. David R. Wilton officiating. Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, in Toledo. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the church before the funeral service. Social distancing and masks are required.

