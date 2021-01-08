Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















WOOSTER — Karen June Hoxworth, 73, of Tippecanoe and formerly of Wooster, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Sunnyslope Care Center.

Friends will be received from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A private family service will be held with burial in Wooster Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Online condolences may be left for the family at mcintirebradhamsleek.com.

