Karen Goodman

Karen Cole Goodman, a resident of Flippin, Arkansas, died April 26, 2017 at Gassville Nursing Center, Gassville, Arkansas, after a courageous fight with Alzheimer’s. She was 74.

A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Arnold officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Wyandot County Historical Society or Mohawk Community Library in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Born June 2, 1942 in Upper Sandusky, she was a daughter of the late William and Lucille Niebel.

Mrs. Goodman is survived by her husband Ed, his sons, Kurt and his wife Cindy and their children Kris and Andrea, and Craig and his wife Stephanie and their children Dominic and Ryan; her first husband Donald and their sons, Dan and his wife Hedi and children Samara, Ray, Ian and Rhiannon, and great-granddaughter Ariana; Steve and his wife Sonya and their children Isabella and Sydney; and Matthew and his wife Christy and their children, Brayden, Christian, Landon and Lily.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Smith, and a brother, Tim.

Mrs. Goodman grew up in Sycamore and attended Sycamore Elementary. She was a cheerleader, a majorette who loved to twirl the fire baton and a member of the band, where she played the saxophone. She loved her many animals that she raised on the family farm. She graduated from Mohawk High School in 1960. Upon graduation, she attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She graduated from OSU in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and a minor in biochemistry. From 1964 to 1968 she worked at Chemical Abstract, Columbus.

In 1968, she moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where she was a full-time mom to three sons. In 1976, after her sons were in school, she joined Phillips Petroleum Company in Information Technology as a programmer and later as a project manager. In 1987, she joined the Exploration Division, where she worked until 1995 and became the second highest woman executive in the North American Division.

Mrs. Goodman was a volunteer and tour guide at Bull Shoals/White River State Park. She was a strong supporter of high school and USA Swimming.

Following retirement from Phillips, she continued to work in the banking industry as a CFO at First Community Bank, Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a substitute teacher and stayed active, volunteering in the community, at the First Baptist Church, and with Rotary International.

She was an avid Ohio State football fan, holding season tickets for the past 47 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, riding her horses and traveling. She was a dedicated mother, wife and friend.

(Pd. 042917)