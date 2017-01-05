MANSFIELD — June Winifred (Padgett) Ford, a longtime Mansfield resident, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

She was 91.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeway First Church of God, 1380 Park Avenue E., Mansfield, with the Revs. John Dodds and David Odegard officiating.

Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, Mansfield.

Memorials may be made to Ridgeway First Church of God or Gideons International.