June Schwemley

CAREY — June O. Schwemley, formerly of Carey and Upper Sandusky, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Palm Gardens Nursing Home in Clearwater, Florida. She was 89.

A private family graveside service will take place in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. A celebration of Life of June’s life will be at a later date at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

