BUCYRUS — June Maxine Baker, 91, died early Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital from complications after heart surgery. Services for Miss Baker will take place Saturday at Wise Funeral Service where, for everyone's safety, masks are required, and distancing measures are in place. Viewing will be observed from 1-1:55 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made payable to Bucyrus UMC or the American Heart Association and given through the funeral home. Memories and photos may be shared on June's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.