Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — June Maxine Baker, 91, died early Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital from complications after heart surgery.

Services for Miss Baker will take place Saturday at Wise Funeral Service where, for everyone’s safety, masks are required, and distancing measures are in place. Viewing will be observed from 1-1:55 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made payable to Bucyrus UMC or the American Heart Association and given through the funeral home.

Memories and photos may be shared on June’s tribute page at wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!