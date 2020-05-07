Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Julia Ann Turner, 82, of rural Upper Sandusky, went home to be with Jesus at 5:30 a.m. May 6 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, Carey, and one hour before the service Monday. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 1888 CH 96, Carey, with her grandson, the Rev. Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. The social distancing protocol will be observed at all times of visitation, service and burial. The family is asking visitors to bring their own personal protective equipment if they feel they need it.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God or Bridge Home Health & Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home has been entrusted with Julia’s care.

