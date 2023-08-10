Judy Mengerink

Judy A. Mengerink, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Judy A. Mengerink are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Barbara Osborn officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, two hours before service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Oncology Department and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

