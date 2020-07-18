Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Judy E. Kaufman, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, died on July 15, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family beside her.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ed Hunker officiating. All are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The church will be open for a viewing and seating at 1:15 p.m. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery, West Independence.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www. BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!