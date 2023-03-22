Judith Wheeler

Judith “Judy” Marie (Bils) Wheeler went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, while residing at Fairhaven, Upper Sandusky, from a lengthy illness.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Homes, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky. Judy’s funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Church, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter School or Transfiguration of the Lord Church and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

