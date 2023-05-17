Judith Von Blon

SYCAMORE — Judith R. Von Blon, of rural Tiffin, died at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin. She was 81.

Graveside services for Judith are 2 p.m. Friday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, with Dwain Sayre speaking.

Walton-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!