Judith Krych

Judith A. Krych, age 85, of LaRue, and formerly Cleveland, died July 17, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospice.

A Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kenton, with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A Catholic prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

To extend a condolence of share a memory visit ww.BringmanClark.com.

