Juanita M. Arnold, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Marseilles, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service for Juanita Arnold is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service time, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made out to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, the Wyandot County Home Activities Fund or Marseilles United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!