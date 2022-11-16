Joyce Dianne Walton, age 84, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Joyce Walton is 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. at the church before the service Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Ministries and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

