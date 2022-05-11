Joyce Snobarger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Joyce Arlene Snyder Snobarger died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Carey.

Joyce’s funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. two hours before the service Friday at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorcas Carey Public Library or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!