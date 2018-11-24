Home Obituaries Joyce Rayburn

Joyce Rayburn

Posted on November 24, 2018
0
Joyce Rayburn
Joyce Rayburn

LaRUE — Joyce M. Rayburn, 82, of Marion, formerly of Mount Vernon, died Thursday evening, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Pastor Jeff Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church at 221 N. Fifth St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • William Moore

    William Moore

    MARION — William Donald “Don” Moore, age 77, of Frazeysburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20,…
    November 24, 2018
    1 min read
  • Clarice K. Harris

    Clarice K. Harris

    Clarice K. Harris, age 93, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Hea…
    November 23, 2018
    1 min read

  • Leonard Dillion

    Leonard Dillion, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 20…
    November 21, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply