Joyce Rayburn Posted on November 24, 2018

LaRUE — Joyce M. Rayburn, 82, of Marion, formerly of Mount Vernon, died Thursday evening, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Pastor Jeff Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church at 221 N. Fifth St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.