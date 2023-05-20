Joyce McMillan

Joyce Ann McMillan, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Salem St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be a service before the Mass by the Ohio Nurse Honor Guard Coalition. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, where a CLC service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or the Salem St. Joseph Heritage Society, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

