Joyce Irene Musgrave

Posted on November 16, 2020
CAREY — Joyce Irene Musgrave, of Forest, died at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was 74.

A celebration of life for Joyce is June 2, 2021.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

