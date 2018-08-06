Joyce I. Montgomery, age 89, of rural Nevada, passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at her home in Nevada.

Funeral services for Joyce Montgomery are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kristen Buchs and the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with a Pythian memorial service to be held at 1:45 p.m., followed by an OES memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union-Salem UMC, the Wyandot County Council of Aging or the Wyandot East Fire District, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!