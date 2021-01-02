Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joyce E. Outhwaite, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence in Upper Sandusky.

Due to COVID-19 funeral services for Joyce Outhwaite will be private and will be taking place at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating the services. Burial will take place at Nevada Cemetery.

A public memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions for Joyce Outhwaite may be given to the Wyandot County Humane Society, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the Wyandot County Council on Aging and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

