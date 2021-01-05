Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joyce E. Koehler, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A private family service will be held with Pastor Barry Halter officiating at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed on Bringman Clark Facebook page. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

