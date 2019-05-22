FOREST — Joyce E. Albert, age 86, formerly of Marseilles, Forest and Carey died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Interment will follow in LaRue Cemetery, in LaRue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!