Posted on May 22, 2019
FOREST — Joyce E. Albert, age 86, formerly of Marseilles, Forest and Carey died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Interment will follow in LaRue Cemetery, in LaRue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

