Joyce C. Helge, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, services will be private with burial taking place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Fairhaven Community or Heartland Hospice of Marion, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

