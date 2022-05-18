Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joyce Eileen Cox, 84, of Harpster, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Friends and relatives are welcome to call from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday with Pastor oug Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow the services at Little Sandusky Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Harpster United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.





















