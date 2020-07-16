Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















PORT CLINTON — Joy Roth, age 75, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly on July 9, 2020, at home.

Due to the current restrictions there will be a small private family service. A virtual memorial service will be shared with the community at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes, so the many people who Joy impacted can take part. The family asks that those who loved Joy share thoughts, memories and stories digital on how Joy impacted them. These memories will be preserved and combined so that Joy’s legacy can be shared and carried on. Send memories, stories and video messages to joyrothmemories@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ottawa County Community Foundation, www.ottawaccf.org, 306 Madison St., PO Box 36, Port Clinton, OH 43452 or The Star Players, Inc., www.starplayers.net, 121 W. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Arrangements entrusted to Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton.

