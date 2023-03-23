Josette Lucas

Josette E. Lucas, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 17, 2023, as the result of an auto accident in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Josette E. Lucas are 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be sent to Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, or the Voice of Hope Ministries, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!