Joseph Wilson

Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

A funeral service for Joseph E. Wilson is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is one hour before service time, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory in Truth Ministries or the Marion Christian Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!