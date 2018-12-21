TAYLOR, Mich. — Joseph Odom passed away on Dec. 18, 2018. He was 87.

Beloved husband of the late Ruth. Loving father of Corrine Marler and Eric Odom.

Proud grandfather of Erica Wolski, Myra Vantine, Calvin Marler, Carla Frost and Forrest Odom. Cherished great-grandfather of 15.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 S. Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI. Visitation is 1-9 p.m. today.

