Home Obituaries Joseph Odom

Joseph Odom

Posted on December 21, 2018
0
Joseph Odom
Joseph Odom

TAYLOR, Mich. — Joseph Odom passed away on Dec. 18, 2018. He was 87.

Beloved husband of the late Ruth. Loving father of Corrine Marler and Eric Odom.

Proud grandfather of Erica Wolski, Myra Vantine, Calvin Marler, Carla Frost and Forrest Odom. Cherished great-grandfather of 15.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 S. Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI. Visitation is 1-9 p.m. today.

To share a memory, visit www.howepeterson.com.

  • Daniel “Dan” Lee Bogard

    Daniel “Dan” Lee Bogard

    Daniel “Dan” Lee Bogard, age 81, of Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Brid…
    December 21, 2018
    1 min read

  • Sandra L. Payne

    Sandra L. Payne, 67, of McCutchenville, died at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at …
    December 21, 2018
    2 min read
  • Thelma Eileen Shuey

    Thelma Eileen Shuey

    SYCAMORE — Thelma Eileen Shuey, age 80, of Tiffin, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec…
    December 20, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply