Joseph Murtaza Najafee, of Upper Sandusky, died May 24, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was 81.

Services were held May 26 at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, Perrysburg. Interment was held in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

