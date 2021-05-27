Joseph Murtaza Najafee Posted on May 27, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Joseph Murtaza Najafee, of Upper Sandusky, died May 24, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was 81. Services were held May 26 at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, Perrysburg. Interment was held in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!