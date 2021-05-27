Home Obituaries Joseph Murtaza Najafee

Joseph Murtaza Najafee

Posted on May 27, 2021
Joseph Murtaza Najafee, of Upper Sandusky, died May 24, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was 81.

Services were held May 26 at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, Perrysburg. Interment was held in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

