Joseph Dean Robinette, age 29, of Upper Sandusky, left us unexpectedly Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, surrounded by family and friends.

Joey was born on Sept. 4, 1990, in Findlay, to his parents Marvin and Robyn (Morris) Robinette.

Joey is survived by his son, Keaton Dean Robinette, Upper Sandusky; his father, Marvin R. Robinette, Upper Sandusky; mother, Robyn J. Robinette, Indian Lake; brother, Jordan R. Robinette, Upper Sandusky; and paternal grandparents, Betty and Richard Funkhouser, Vanlue.

Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Morris; as well as his paternal grandfather, Raymond (Bucky) Robinette.

Joey was a quiet and kind soul. He loved his son Keaton so very much. Joey loved playing his guitar, listening to music and playing video games with Keaton, his dad and his older brother Jordan.

Joey spent time at Indian Lake in the summers, fishing and enjoying the cottage with his mother and family.

Services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.