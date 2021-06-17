Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Jon David Smith, 62, of Fostoria, passed away June 14, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. A funeral service starts at the end of visitation at noon in the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Green officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jon’s name may be made to the family in care of Hufford Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at huffordfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!