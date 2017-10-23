Home Obituaries John Wise

John Wise

Posted on October 23, 2017
0
0
7

SYCAMORE — John A. Wise, age 67 of 3621 CH 35, Sycamore, died at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Rose Hare

    Rose Hare

    Rose M. Hare of Upper Sandusky died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Fairhaven Health Care Communi…
    October 23, 2017
    1 min read

  • Gerald Lundberg

    Gerald L. Lundberg of Upper Sandusky died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hosp…
    October 23, 2017
    1 min read

  • Mary Craft

    Mary Craft of Bucyrus died at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Eden Springs Health Care…
    October 23, 2017
    18 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply