SYCAMORE — John A. Wise, age 67 of 3621 CH 35, Sycamore, died at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

