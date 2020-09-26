Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — John W. Mowery Sr., age 85, of Forest, died Sept. 24, 2020, at Fox Run Manor Nursing Home in Findlay.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Fox Run Manor and Laurie Lawrence for the excellent care they provided.

Clark Shields Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

