John Swindler

CAREY — John Edward Swindler, age 72, of Wharton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may call one hour before the service and burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made in John's honor to The American Diabetes Association by visiting diabetes.org. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve John's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com