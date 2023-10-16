John Rostash

John W. Rostash, age 72, of Nevada, went home to be with the Lord at 10:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for John W. Rostash will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Ray LaSalle and Rev. Steve Anstine officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council of Aging and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

