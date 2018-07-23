John Romig

ARLINGTON — John K. Romig, of Findlay and formerly of Carey, died at 2:24 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Birchaven activities fund or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family will have calling hours from 4-8 p.m. today at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Van Buren Township, with Pastor Steve Edmiston officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. A luncheon held at the church immediately following the service, and interment will be held at 2 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Online condolences can be shared with the family via coldrencrates.com.

Crates Funeral Home, Arlington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

