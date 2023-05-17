John Ralph

John David Ralph, age 68, of Harpster, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Harpster.

Visitation for Dave Ralph is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home with the Rev. Doug Kendrick officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Ridgedale High School Athletic Department, Pitt Township Fire Department or the Harpster United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!