John Phillip Grasley Jr., age 66, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Bucyrus, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, in Marion.

A celebration of life gathering for John Grasley is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made out to Lucas-Batton to help with the funeral expenses and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

