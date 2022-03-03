Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















John Parsell

John L. Parsell, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation for John Parsell will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A memorial service will follow visitation at 4 p,m, Sunday with the Rev. Amy Parsell officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion, with the Upper Sandusky Color Guard honoring John’s service with military graveside rites.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology or Open Door Ministries and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!