Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — John Michael Wenzinger, 78, formerly of Carey and a resident of the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky since 2011, died at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Due to COVID-19, his visitation and service will be private. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carey Christian Assistance or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaugBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the John Wenzinger family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!