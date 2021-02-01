Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — John L. Lofland, age 71, of 304 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, died at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

A funeral service for John is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwich Ohio Area Historical Society or the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

