A crash on U.S. 23 north of Upper Sandusky involving a semi-truck led to the death of a Findlay woman at approximately 10:30 Saturday night. Darlene A. Kujawa, 67, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, where she succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash, according to a report by the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.