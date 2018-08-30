John Jacoby

WAUSEON — John Eldon Jacoby, 72, passed away Aug. 27, 2018, in his home.

Calling hours are 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. Pastor Kevin Cochran will officiate a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday with a luncheon to follow at Tedrow United Methodist Church, 17699 County J, Wauseon.

Memorial contributions in John’s honor may be made to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Archbold or Tedrow United Methodist Church.

