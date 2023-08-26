John Mervin Hehr, age 82, formerly of Upper Sandusky and Findlay, passed away Aug. 9, 2023, in Spring, Texas.

His family plans to celebrate John’s life at a private service.

Memorials may be made to the Upper Sandusky High School Athletic Boosters and sent to Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

